Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

