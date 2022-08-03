Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HXL. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

