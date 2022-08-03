Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reduced by KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.37.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

