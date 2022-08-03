Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

