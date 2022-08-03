Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $17.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE TDY opened at $391.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.93. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

