Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.05. Radian Group shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5,419 shares.

The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $47,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

