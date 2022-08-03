Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.05. Radian Group shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5,419 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Radian Group

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

