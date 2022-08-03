Relativity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:RACYU)

Relativity Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Relativity Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RACYU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Relativity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,028,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,417,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,747,000.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

