Relativity Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RACYU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th

Relativity Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Relativity Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

Relativity Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Relativity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,014,000.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

