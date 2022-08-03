Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Repligen worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.85.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

