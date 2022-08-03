Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Shyft Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Shyft Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

