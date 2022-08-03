Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/29/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $73.00.

7/26/2022 – Continental Resources had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/22/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

7/19/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Continental Resources was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

7/6/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

6/24/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

6/20/2022 – Continental Resources was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/15/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $78.00.

6/6/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

