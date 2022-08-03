Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eldorado Gold (ELD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) recently:

8/2/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

7/21/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.56. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

