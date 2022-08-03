Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

