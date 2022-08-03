Reviewing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 9.48 -$33.77 million ($1.81) -1.95 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for aTyr Pharma and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.59%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 147.02%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -42.40% -39.44% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -24.47% -23.37%

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

