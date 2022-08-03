Reviewing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and IDACORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 57.38 -$137.40 million N/A N/A IDACORP $1.46 billion 3.82 $245.55 million $4.87 22.62

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heliogen and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 IDACORP 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heliogen presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 194.94%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than IDACORP.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% IDACORP 16.62% 9.28% 3.41%

Summary

IDACORP beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 4,843 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 10 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 187 energized distribution substations; and 28,570 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 604,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

