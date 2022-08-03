Reviewing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 19.83% 49.45% 16.18% Navitas Semiconductor N/A -105.07% -22.90%

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.28 $1.87 billion $9.16 19.70 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 26.68 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 8 1 2.50 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $205.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 176.23%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

