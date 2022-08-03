Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $41.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX opened at $45.29 on Friday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

