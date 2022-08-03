Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$27.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.71. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.72.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

