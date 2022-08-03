Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Ryder System worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $13,996,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

