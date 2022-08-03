Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sanmina traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 746210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 480,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

