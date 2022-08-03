Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock valued at $206,090,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

