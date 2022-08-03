SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) Insider Mark Reid Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reid purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,126.70).
SDX Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Wednesday. SDX Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of £20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.
SDX Energy Company Profile
