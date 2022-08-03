SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) Insider Mark Reid Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reid purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,126.70).

SDX Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Wednesday. SDX Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of £20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

