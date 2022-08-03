Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Republic Bancorp worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

RBCAA opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.