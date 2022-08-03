Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

