Shell Asset Management Co. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LOPE stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

