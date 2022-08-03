Shell Asset Management Co. Has $541,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.