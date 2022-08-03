Shell Asset Management Co. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Shares of PINS opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
