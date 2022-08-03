Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

