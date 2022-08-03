Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

