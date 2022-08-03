Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

