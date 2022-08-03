Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,418 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

