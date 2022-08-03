Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 996 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

