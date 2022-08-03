Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,641,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,554,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

