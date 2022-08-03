Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Declines By 14.9%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,913.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEOJF. Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Financial Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

AEOJF opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. AEON Financial Service has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

