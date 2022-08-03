Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Increases By 18.6%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 360.2 days.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

ABSSF opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABSSF. National Bank Financial started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

