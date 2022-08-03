Signal Hill Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

Signal Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Signal Hill Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SGHLU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

