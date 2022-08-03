Signal Hill Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

Signal Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Signal Hill Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SGHLU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

