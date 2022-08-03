Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $150.01 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

