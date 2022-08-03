Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $557,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.