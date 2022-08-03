SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.98% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

