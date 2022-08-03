State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.21% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

