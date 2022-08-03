State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.