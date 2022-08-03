State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 29,005 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

