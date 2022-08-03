Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,609 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.