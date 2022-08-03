Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,890 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $12,309,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 709,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Ping Identity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

