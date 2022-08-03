Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 29,408 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

