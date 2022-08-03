Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,578 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 679.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -121.07 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.