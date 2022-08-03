Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 580 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9,233.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

