Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

